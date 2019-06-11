ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando on Monday provided a sneak peek of Bigfire, its newest restaurant in CityWalk.

Restaurant serving up American fare inside a "lakeside retreat"

The restaurant serves up American fare inside a building designed to look and feel like a lakeside retreat.

Wood paneling, stone, and brick are featured throughout, which adds to the rustic theme.

Bigfire at Universal CityWalk also has a nice outdoor seating area with a fire pit: pic.twitter.com/y2gSz8DviB — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

The center piece of the restaurant is a large custom wood fire grill, where meats and vegetables are cooked over different flavored wood chips.

During a preview event, Universal served samples sizes of several menu items, including the Brook Trout, Colorado Lamp Chops, Filet Mignon, Bison Burger, and the Creekstone Cowboy Rib Eye.

The restaurant is themed to feel like a lakeside retreat, with food cooked over wood chips. Here’s a quick look at some of the menu items: pic.twitter.com/Hvh7L8F5Dg — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 10, 2019

A few side items were also served, including Au Gratin Potatoes and the Pork Belly Mac & Cheese, which proved to be a crowd favorite.

For those who are not big meat eaters, the menu also includes a few vegetarian options like the Baby Beets & Goat Cheese Salad, Fried Green Tomatoes, and the Wood Charred Brussel Sprouts.

There are also campfire staples like s'mores, which can be made at your table.

At Bigfire, you’ll be able to order s’mores that you can make at your table. #Universal #UniversalCityWalk pic.twitter.com/0dneUkAjoI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

Bigfire replaces the Emeril's, which closed last summer.

Universal has not yet announced an opening date for Bigfire but has said the restaurant will open to the public "soon."