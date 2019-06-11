FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians could eventually gain access to cheaper foreign prescription drugs under legislation signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday in The Villages, home to one of the state's largest retirement-age communities.

The legislation allows creation of two prescription drug importation programs subject to federal government approval. DeSantis has said President Donald Trump supports the initiative.

U.S. consumers pay some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world, as much as 30 percent to 190 percent more than other western countries.

Supporters say the bill would give Floridians a chance to enjoy some savings with cheaper drugs from Canada and other foreign countries.

Opponents warned of counterfeit, contaminated, or ineffective drugs and said the program could prove costly to oversee and regulate.