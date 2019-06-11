ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is dead, and two Orange County deputies are being hospitalized for minor injuries following an Orlando area Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 12:44 p.m. in East Orlando at the Stonebridge subdivision off Goldenrod Road.

Sheriff John Mina during a news conference said deputies responded to the home after getting a call about a domestic incident, where a man in his 40s allegedly hit his mother.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies said the man became combative after they tried to take him into custody, and he allegedly struck the deputies with a bar stool.

A taser was used, according to Mina, but it was ineffective.

Mina said the deputies "feared for their lives" and one of them shot at the man reportedly out of self-defense. The man was later pronounced dead.

The deputies involved are being hospitalized for minor injuries at AdventHealth East Orlando, according to Mina.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name of the suspect killed or the deputies involved.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation. The deputy who shot the man is being put on paid leave as standard procedure.