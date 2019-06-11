BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County-based nonprofit group dedicated to rescuing wildlife has found itself in need of rescue.

Wild Florida Rescue forced to close for a month

Group: "We are a free service, but it's not free to run"

Nonprofit hoping community comes together with donations

Financial woes have forced Wild Florida Rescue to close up shop for a month.

"We are a free service, but it's not free to run," Heather Pepe of Wild Florida Rescue told Spectrum News 13.

Pepe oversees the nonprofit animal rescue operation with just a handful of volunteers.

Calls about injured or trapped animals come in 24/7 even from places outside Brevard County.

RESCUE ME: @rescue_wild shuts down for 30 days, citing financial woes. Tonight on @MyNews13 how you can help this group raise funds to get back to work helping hurt or trapped animals. #Brevard #Florida @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/5YGNUDp4Jm — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 11, 2019

"The calls overlap now, and it's super ​hard, and each call takes time," she said.

The miles also add up, and with that, expenses such as gas, and wear and tear. Yearly insurance for the group's ambulance runs $3,500.

Wild Florida Rescue responded to 4,507 calls in 2018.

"Four thousand, five hundred, seven of them who may have suffered alone," Pepe said. "That's a lot of wildlife needing help."

Now, the group needs help, as money to operate is drying up.

"None of us are in a financial position to pay for it all," Pepe said.

She hopes that over the next 30 days, the community will come through with donations.

The group is also applying for grants with the goal of getting back on the job soon, making a difference in the lives of animals.

"If we don't do it, we won't be able to continue," Pepe said.