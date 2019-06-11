The George Eastman Museum hosted a public forum Monday, sharing big plans with the community for its Historic Mansion and Garden Restoration Program. Community members attended the forum in full support for the museum's restoration and preservation initiative at the historical site.

There are three garden structures on the property in need of immediate care after withstanding more than 100 years of wear and tear. This includes the Loggia, Pergula and Grape Arbor. Museum officials said they need a total of $900,000 to fulfill this initiative, in hopes that $600,000 of that budget will be granted through the state.

“You’re standing in what we call the Loggia,” said Kathy Connor, legacy collection curator. “It was built when Mr. Eastman built this garden. You can see if you look up above there's a lot of damage to the ceiling, there's lots of cracks. And all of that white staining that you see there is water damage."

Landscape manager Dan Bellavia shared how he learned the virtue of patience as a gardener and believes that only good things can come from this restoration and preservation project.

“One of the things you learn being a gardener, is patience,” Bellavia said. "You have to have the patience and know the outcome’s going to be better; it's going to be safer for everyone concerned."

The museum is seeking the public’s support for the restoration project and is urging everyone who wants to help to contact local legislators or write a letter directed to Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.