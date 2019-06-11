NATIONWIDE — Two cosmetic companies have recalled products that have tested positive for asbestos.

The companies undertook voluntary recalls of the products

The FDA is advising consumers not to use the recalled products

Beauty Plus Global and Claire’s Stores, Inc. undertook recalls of the products on May 29 and 30.

The products tested positive for asbestos during a U.S. Food & Drug Administration cosmetics test.

The FDA issued a recall on June 6.

The recalled products are:

Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179

Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

The FDA is advising consumers not to use these products.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

The FDA also warned consumers about 3 Claire's products in March that may be contaminated with tremolite asbestos.