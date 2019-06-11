NATIONWIDE — Two cosmetic companies have recalled products that have tested positive for asbestos.

Beauty Plus Global and Claire’s Stores, Inc. undertook recalls of the products on May 29 and 30.

The products tested positive for asbestos during a U.S. Food & Drug Administration cosmetics test.

The FDA issued a recall on June 6.

The recalled products are:

  • Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179
  • Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

The FDA is advising consumers not to use these products.

The FDA also warned consumers about 3 Claire's products in March that may be contaminated with tremolite asbestos.

Professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any issues with products to the FDA’s MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.