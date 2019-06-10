The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that a magnitude 4.0 earthquake about 2.5 miles north of Eastlake Ohio, just off the Lake Erie coastline. The earthquake struck at around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning. The quake was reportedly felt by residents in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit, Ashtabula, Portage, Lorain, Mediana and Summit Counties. Local officials did not report any immediate damage from the quake but multiple police agencies reported being overwhelmed with 911 calls asking about the shaking.

According to USGS officials, the quake was centered at a depth of about 3.1 miles below the ground.