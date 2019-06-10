GREENSBORO, N.C. -- United Way is still looking for employers to join its "Plus One" campaign this summer.

The program encourages businesses to add just one position for a teenager.

Some of the places include:

Ben & Jerry's

AAA

Big Brothers Big Sisters

TJ Maxx

Food Lion

Officials say summer employment is an important step toward workplace success for all students.

United Way is still looking to partner with more businesses.

For an up to date look at job postings under the program, click here.