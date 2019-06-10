WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — New details have emerged about the man charged with disposing of a Winter Garden teen’s body, who police now allege was helping his son.

Winter Garden Police Department released the arrest affidavit for Luis Mario Rivera Sr., 49, Monday, who is charged with five counts of tampering with physical evidence in the murder of 16-year-old Bruce Haggins Jr.

The body 16-year-old Bruce Haggins Jr. was found in east Orange County last Friday . An Amber Alert had been issues for the teen a week prior.

Winter Garden police say his son Luis Rivera Jr. is a person of interest in the murder.

According to the arrest report, Rivera Sr. bought his son a plane ticket to Connecticut upon learning that he allegedly shot and killed Haggins after he reportedly got into a gray Infiniti G37 with Rivera Jr. on May 31.

Witnesses then say they heard gunshots coming from inside the car.

The report then stated that Rivera Sr. allegedly paid a body shop to replace a window that had a bullet hole in it.

Police say he then allegedly paid a car detailer $200 to clean the blood out of the car and replace a head rest that had a bullet hole in it.

Rivera’s other adult son, who is not named in the affidavit, reportedly told police that his dad allegedly directed him to help him burn Haggins’ clothes and bury him in Wedgefield.

Rivera Sr. bonded out of the Orange County Jail Saturday.