ORLANDO, Fla., — Nine-year-old Tayanah Jean Paul of Orlando was strangled and splashed with beach in The Villages Apartments on Millenia Boulevard in February, said a report released Monday.

Girl's uncle, Bertholet Fify, charged with murder

Arrest report doesn't reveal possible motive

Tayanah found unresponsive in apartment on February 27

RELATED: Orlando Man Accused of Killing 9-Year-Old Niece in February

Bertholet Fify, 55, Tayanah's uncle, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in her death. He is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. A motive wasn't clear in his arrest report.

However, police said Fify had bleach stains on his shoes, and he allegedly lied to investigators. He was the only person with the girl at the time of her death, according to Orlando Police.

The girl's mom, Edwige Jean Paul Fify, stated she arrived home at 9 p.m. February 27 and saw her daughter on the couch, which wasn't unusual. The girl didn't respond when her mom told her to go to bed.

"Edwige noticed white foam coming out of the victim's nose area and yelled for her roommate," Fify's arrest report said. The roommate, Julna Lubin, called 911.

First responders said the girl's upper body and face were covered in bleach. The couch had a strong bleach odor. Tayanah was unresponsive.

Orlando police officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation while she was on the living room floor.

Orlando Fire Department transported her to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m.

Police interviewed Fify, Lubin, and the mother's cousin.

Lubin and the cousin gave consistent statements, which police corroborated with video surveillance footage collected from various locations in Orlando.

Police said Bertholet Fify smelled like bleach when he was interviewed.

According to the police report, Fify "provided multiple significant statements that were proven to be false via video surveillance footage obtained from various locations within the city at a later date. These false statements included what clothing he was wearing on the date of the victim's death and his locations at specific times throughout the day and night."

Detectives reviewed hours of video footage from different locations.

"There's evidence the victim was alive around the time the defendant arrived at the apartment," the report said. "There's also evidence to suggest he was the only person inside the apartment with the victim at the time."