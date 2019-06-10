ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old Mount Dora man was behind bars Monday after he was accused of kidnapping a woman, stomping her with his steel-toed shoes, forcing her to perform sex acts, and threatening to bury her with heavy construction equipment.

David Wayne Turner Jr. held on $110,000 bond

Woman described night of terror to police

Suspect threatened to feed woman to gators

The woman escaped early Sunday when Turner slept in a room they shared at a Leesburg motel and she called authorities from a nearby Walgreens.

Leesburg Police arrested Turner at the Palms Motel, 1412 S. 14th St., where he initially denied any knowledge of the alleged attack.

At one point, police said that he said, “My life is over. I'm going away for a long time."

Turner, an equipment operator at a sod farm, is being held at the Lake County Jail on $110,000 bond after being charged with six felonies, records show.

The woman told police she got into her vehicle late Saturday, and the man jumped into the passenger side of the vehicle. He took the keys, forced her to switch seats, and drove them to a sod farm where he works in Lake Jem, a rural area north of Lake Apopka in Lake County.

“The victim stated that upon arrival at that location the arrestee made her exit the vehicle and screamed, ‘Fight me,’” an arrest report says. “The arrestee then told her to run and the victim attempted to flee however the arrestee quickly caught her, tackled her to the ground, got up and immediately began kicking her in various areas of her body with his steel toed work boots.”

As the kicking continued, he told her she was going to die. Then he put her in a choke hold and said he was going to bury her with a front-end loader.

He forced her to perform a sex act and harm herself in a sadistic manner, investigators said. Later, after she endured more physical attacks, Turner threatened to feed her to alligators if she didn’t slap him.

They returned to the car, and he forced her to perform another sex act as they returned to a hotel room in Leesburg, police said.