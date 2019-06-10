The Coast Guard is searching for a missing vessel east of Port Canaveral after receiving a distress call.
- Coast Guard searching for missing vessel
- Officials received a distress call at 4 p.m. Sunday
- People on the vessel said they were caught in a storm and needed help
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said it received the distress call at 4 p.m. Sunday. In the call, the vessel's occupants said they were caught in a storm and needed assistance.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium are assisting in the search.
Anyone with information that can help with search is asked to call Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7555.