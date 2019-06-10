One person has died after a helicopter had a "hard landing" on the roof of a building in Midtown, officials said.

The fire department said it happened at 787 7th Avenue, between 51st Street and 52nd Street, around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

In a statement, the FAA said a preliminary investigation found that only the pilot was aboard the helicopter, and FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight. The pilot's identity was not confirmed as of this writing. It's not clear why the helicopter was flying in the restricted area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose office is nearby, called into NY1 around 2:40 p.m. and told us there were no reported injuries to people inside the building, nor structural damage to the roof or the building.



A two-alarm fire on the roof, caused by the crash, was extinguished in less than an hour. The fire department said shortly before 2:50 p.m. that firefighters were still responding due to fuel leaking from the helicopter.

Cuomo added that there is no indication that this is an incident of terrorism.

"You have a level of PTSD from 9/11," the governor said.

A helicopter landed on the roof of this building in Midtown Manhattan. Watch @NY1 for live reports. pic.twitter.com/xswyci3CCT — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) June 10, 2019

The exact cause of the crash is not confirmed, and the governor did not confirm if it was an emergency landing. It's not clear if weather played into the crash. Visibility in Midtown was poor around 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary tweeted that the mayor has been briefed on the incident. The mayor is now on the way to the scene.

Mayor has received preliminary briefing. PD & FD on scene. https://t.co/JjZPEDDbvQ — Freddi Goldstein (@FreddiGoldstein) June 10, 2019

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic was barred from 42nd to 57th Streets between 6th and 8th Avenues, the NYPD said shortly before 3:20 p.m.

The building is named the AXA Equitable Center. Tenants include hedge fund and finance-related groups. The building's owners did not comment when reached by NY1. AXA Equitable says the building is named after the because they were in the building when it was first built, but says they are no longer a tenant.

People who were in the building evacuated said they felt the building shake. People in nearby buildings were also evacuated.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.



We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019 Emergency crews gathered under overhang at Manhattan Times Square Hotel. People in lobby as well awaiting information. @NYCMayor just arrived pic.twitter.com/ICWrYjLSWN — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) June 10, 2019

This is a breaking news story. NY1 has crews on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.