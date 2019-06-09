BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More rain this weekend means additional concerns for flooding across all of Central Florida.

Saturday's rainfall caused flooding throughout neighborhoods and along busy streets. The floodwaters in Merritt Island are starting to recede and it’s a relief for many homeowners.

But with more rain expected, water levels could rise again.

Saturday's flooding caused additional safety concerns.

According to the News 13 Weather Experts, it only takes six inches of water to sweep a person off their feet.

Other points to remember: Never drive through floodwater because it’s difficult to tell how deep it is. A foot of water can float or carry away a car or SUV and 18 inches can take away larger cars just turn around don’t drown.

Doug Kelly who lives in Merrit Island says he tries to stay off roadways near his home to be safe.

"That area always usually gets flooded but it was up over the road (Saturday)," Kelly said. "Across the road into the streets over there all the way up to here. There was water all over the ground."

Some other tips are stay off bridges over fast moving water, be familiar with alternate routes and make sure you plan an evacuation route with your family.