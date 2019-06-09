ORLANDO, Fla. — The rainy and stormy pattern will continue for central Florida today and for the start of this week.

A trough of low pressure is slowly moving across the southeastern U.S. It is this weather maker combined with winds out of the west, southwest across central Florida that are pulling in abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico for regular rounds of rain and storms.

This will lead to the potential for tropical downpours today and a few stronger thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty winds. It will not be raining all the time, but like Saturday it will come in waves and in a series of rounds throughout today from start to finish.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. There will be a few peaks of sunshine from time to time, but the clouds will hang across the region for most of the day with periods of rain.

The area of low pressure to our north is cutoff from the main steering flow in the atmosphere that pushes our storm systems along from west to east across the U.S. This low pressure system will still be impacting our weather pattern here in central Florida for the start of the week.

This means you will need the rain gear heading back to work on Monday. The coverage of rain will be 70 percent on Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees after starting out in the low to mid-70s.

These higher rain chances and muggy conditions will then persist through mid-week with the coverage of rain around 60 percent through Thursday. Temperatures will be consistently warm around 90 degrees, but not nearly as hot as last week thanks to the added rain chances and cloud cover.

The pattern looks to change to a more typical summertime setup by next weekend when daytime heating and the sea breeze collisions will be the predominant driving force behind the storm chances. Next Saturday and Sunday, the storm coverage will fall back to 40 percent. Afternoon highs will be a touch hotter too. Highs will return to the lower 90s with morning temperatures in the middle 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

If you’re boating, showers and storms will be likely. The winds will be out of the south at 10 knots. Seas will be 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat will be low to moderate. So it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. The chance for rain and storms will be along the coast too.

So if you hear thunder…see lightning, be sure to get off the beaches and into a sturdy building. Ocean water temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

