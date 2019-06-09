VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternon after being struck by lightning along Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 271 in Ormond Beach, authorities said.

Troopers say lightning "shattered" the motorcyclist's helmet, causing him to veer off the road.

An off-duty officer witnessed the incident, according to FHP.