FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man crashed a stolen mail truck in Flagler County while fleeing law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Man accused of stealing mail truck, crashing it in neighboring county

Jesse Estep was taken into custody and faces multiple charges

The pursuit began in Volusia County when police say Jesse Estep carjacked a mail carrier in Holly Hill.

The carrier told police Estep pointed a Mace canister at her and demanded her keys before driving off in the mail truck.

After spotting the mail truck, Ormond Beach Police and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office began pursuing Estep. As Estep traveled on Interstate 95 into Flagler County, police notified Flagler County deputies, who picked up the pursuit.

Deputies said Estep was driving recklessly. They also said he deliberately drove the mail truck toward a deputy who was on the side of the interstate deploying stop sticks.

Estep hit the stop sticks and lost control of the mail truck, according to deputies. The mail truck hit a guardrail before flipping over.

Flagler and Volusia county deputies took Estep into custody. He was taken to Advent Health in Palm Coaster for a medical evaluation.

Estep faces multiple charges, including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. He also faces charges in Volusia County.

Estep may also face federal charges.