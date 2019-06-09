ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Orlando Sunday about the progress the state is making to help families who have with children with special needs and unique abilities.

Gov. DeSantis pledges additional funding for special needs families

DeSantis appeared at annual Family Cafe Sunday

DeSantis highlighted the Special Olympics will be in Orlando in 2022

These families rack up a lot of expenses taking care of their children.

During the 21st annual Family Café, DeSantis highlighted the additional funding that will benefit special needs programs. The governor said in next year’s budget they plan to reallocate $900,000 towards that.

He also highlighted more funds going towards scholarship programs that will help college students with unique abilities to help them with speech or occupational therapy, instructional materials, tuition at an eligible private school, contributions to a college prepaid account and more.

Right now, there are 1,700 students on the waitlist for one of those scholarships.

"I’m happy to report that in the budget that has passed we have enough money to eliminate the waitlist for the Gardiner scholarship," DeSantis said.

The crowd he spoke to also cheered when he mentioned the city of Orlando will host the Special Olympics in three years. It’s an event that is expected to bring millions of dollars.

There are about 50,000 athletes already registered.

The Family Café provides individuals with disabilities and their families with an opportunity for collaboration and advocacy by serving as a facilitator of communication.

The Annual Family Café is a three-day statewide event that has been meeting in Florida since 1998. The annual event consists of over 200 sessions during the duration of the three-day period, providing an array of information and activities for attendees.