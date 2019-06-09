You won't be able to make overnight food runs at two Wegmans stores in Rochester.

The stores on Lyell Avenue in Gates and Ridge Culver in Irondequoit won't be open 24 hours, starting Sunday, June 9. Instead, they'll now close at midnight and open at 6 a.m.

Wegmans says the decision was made to shift more employees to hours when the stores are most busy. The company also says that no jobs Jobs will be lost due to the hour changes.

Hours at other Rochester area locations are not expected to change.