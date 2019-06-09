LAKE WALES, Fla. -- Earl "Tony" Joiner, a former University of Florida football player, is accused of murdering his wife.

Tony Joiner arrested, charged with murder

Joiner is accused in the 2016 killing of his wife

Joiner is a former University of Florida football player

Joiner, 33, was arrested Saturday in Lake Wales on a second-degree murder charge in 2016 death of his wife Heyzel Obando, according to Fort Myers police.

The body of 26-year-old Obando was found in her apartment on Valentine's Day three year ago.

In a statment, Fort Myers police said that investigators worked closely with the State Attorney's Office and the TV series "Cold Justice" on the case.

Joiner's arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included the Lake Wales Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Joiner played for the Florida Gators from 2004 to 2007.