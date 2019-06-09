ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Leadership Blue Convention brought thousands to Orlando for a convention with free training sessions open to all Democrats, covering topics from voters protection training to cyber security.

Keith Richter from Hendry County drove for hours to attend the convention. His favorite information session was the voters protection training.

"The poll hotline, poll workers information and the free statewide training for them so we are all seeing the same thing," Richter said.



Another hot topic was cyber security. With reports of election meddling in the last election, attendees want to be more cyber aware.

As Ali Akin Kurnaz from FL Democrats explains, even at personal level everyone can play their part.

"Using certain passwords throughout your different accounts, it starts with a culture of keeping a lock screen on your phone, turning off your WiFi and Bluetooth because those are weak points that can be exploited," Kurnaz said.



While online voting is not currently possible, it’s the inevitable future so information sessions keep voters in the know.

"It's important that we focus on cyber security not just at work or in politics and in our daily lives, it's become a place where we are seeing more threats either through government surveillance, corporate surveillance and from across the world," Kurnaz added.



Richter said he’s learning so much and is planning on taking on a more active role in the upcoming presidential election.

"I'm planning on becoming the main guy at the polls for Hendry County, so I'm going to do all the training and then become a trainer," Richter said.