ORLANDO, Fla. -- Strong storms moved across Central Florida on Sunday, causing power outages in some areas.
Below are links to outage maps from power companies in the area.
- Brevard County Utility Services 1-321-633-2091
- Duke Energy 1-800-228-8485
- Florida Power & Light Company
1-800-468-8243
- Kissimmee Utility Authority 1-877-582-7700
- Ocala Electric Utility 1-352-351-6666
- Orlando Utilities Commission 407-423-9018 in Orange County, 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County
- SECO Energy 1-800-732-6141
- Volusia County Emergency Management 1-866-345-0345
- Utilities Commission New Smyrna Beach 1-386-427-1361