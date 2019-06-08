ORLANDO, Fla. — Flooding on Interstate 4 has been an increasing problem recently and residents in one area are looking for answers.

Flooding on I-4 is posing a big problem for drivers and people living in nearby communities

Issues On interstate and near Ivanhoe Boulevard downtown

Residents looking to FDOT for fixes

Thursday's flooding rain on I-4 covered all three lanes of the interstate, near Ivanhoe Boulevard downtown. Each time flooding like this happens News 13 has asked FDOT for an on-camera interview and specifically what is being done to hold the contractor accountable for not resolve this problem still no answers.

Rain Thursday led to flooding across central Florida the most noticeable impact here on I-4 bringing traffic to a near standstill during the height of rush hour.

“When we have rains, it is so bad,” Poliana Lampert said.

Poliana Lampert was one of the many drivers fighting flood waters on I-4 near Ivanhoe Boulevard Thursday. She wants the flooding problems fixed telling me the water on the highway means a longer commute for her.

“More issues, more problems, more late.”

Flooding problems on I-4 were first reported a little over a year ago and since then we’ve tried speaking with FDOT “on camera” about the ongoing issue causing problems for drivers and most recently people living in nearby communities.

“We had an issue in our neighborhood which also had a bit of flooding because everyone was on the surface streets versus I-4,” Julia Connolly said.

In the past we’ve only been given statements from Florida Department of Transportation so today News 13 tried again. Sending an email, making phone calls and even reaching out to multiple agencies. Hours later we did receive an emailed statement. There was no mention of our request for an on camera interview--the statement says “A full investigation is now underway as to the causes of flooding that occurred Thursday evening along the I-4 construction corridor in the College Park area.”

The statement goes on to say “Initial focus is on the functionality of drainage inlets and underground piping in the specific construction area where flooding was an issue.”

FDOT then sent us an additional statement saying in part “Issues discovered during the initial and longer-term review will be acted upon and corrected immediately by the contract in an effort to reduce vulnerability to flooding.”

Still Poliana Lampert is ready to see a permanent fix happen soon. FDOT says any repairs will be made at no cost to the agency. They also say with more rain expected over the next few days contractors are standing at the ready to address problems.