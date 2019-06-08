BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch has been pushed back, officials have confirmed.

No earlier than June 24, according to officials

The rocket will carry satellites for the U.S. Air Force

The launch, which was originally scheduled for June 22, will now take place "no earlier than June 24."

The Falcon Heavy is set to send 24 satellites into orbit for the U.S. Air Force as part of the Space Test Program-2 mission. NASA research and NOAA weather research satellites will also be aboard the rocket.

When it does launch, the rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center's historic pad 39A. The launch window remains unchanged and is set to open at 11:30 p.m. ET.