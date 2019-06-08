KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A small plane crashed at Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Saturday.

Small plane crashes at Kissimmee Gateway Airport

Crash happened after pilot performed "touch-and-go" maneuver

Three were onboard; no one was injured

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. after the pilot performed a "touch-and-go" maneuver, according to airport officials.

The aircraft, which had three people on board, came to rest on Runway 15.

The three people—an instructor and two students—were not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.