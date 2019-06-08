NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump says he has “indefinitely suspended” tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Trump on Twitter said the U.S. and Mexico “reached a signed agreement” Friday night.

The President also said Mexico has reportedly “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico” to the U.S. southern border.

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

After a week of threats, Trump declared earlier Friday that there was a “good chance'' the U.S. would strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he's scheduled to take effect Monday. The tariffs were meant to strongarm the U.S. ally into taking stronger measures to stem the flow of Central American migrants through their nation and into the United States.