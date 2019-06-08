NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump says he has “indefinitely suspended” tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.
Trump on Twitter said the U.S. and Mexico “reached a signed agreement” Friday night.
The President also said Mexico has reportedly “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico” to the U.S. southern border.
After a week of threats, Trump declared earlier Friday that there was a “good chance'' the U.S. would strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he's scheduled to take effect Monday. The tariffs were meant to strongarm the U.S. ally into taking stronger measures to stem the flow of Central American migrants through their nation and into the United States.