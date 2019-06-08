ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday night after police accuse him of killing his own niece in February, according to Orlando Police Department.
- Bertholet Fify, 55, accused of killing niece Tayanah Jean Paul
- She was found unresponsive in an apartment in February
Bertholet Fify, 55, of Orlando, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 9-year-old Tayanah Jean Paul on February 28.
Tayanah was found unresponsive inside an Orlando Apartment off Millenia Boulevard, said Sgt. Eduardo Bernal in a news release.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has recently ruled Tayanah’s death a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.
Police have not yet released any other details in the case. Spectrum News 13 will keep you updated on the latest information.