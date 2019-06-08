ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday night after police accuse him of killing his own niece in February, according to Orlando Police Department.

Bertholet Fify, 55, of Orlando, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 9-year-old Tayanah Jean Paul on February 28.

Tayanah was found unresponsive inside an Orlando Apartment off Millenia Boulevard, said Sgt. Eduardo Bernal in a news release.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has recently ruled Tayanah’s death a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.

Police have not yet released any other details in the case. Spectrum News 13 will keep you updated on the latest information.