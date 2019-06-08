ORLANDO, Fla. — A rainy, stormy weekend is ahead for central Florida.

Keep the rain gear close by, and if you have outdoor plans, have a Plan B because there will be a high probability that the rain will put a damper on most of those plans this weekend.

A trough of low pressure is tracking through the southern U.S. this weekend. This system combined with tropical moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring a higher coverage of rain and thunderstorms.

The chances for rain and storms will be at any point during today and on Sunday, the chances won’t be confined to just the afternoon and early evening hours. The higher rain chances will continue into early next week.

It will be warm and muggy this weekend. Temperatures will come down slightly thanks to the higher rain chances and added cloud cover.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. Overnight lows will stay warm and they’ll only be dropping into the middle 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

BOATING

If you’re boating, showers and storms will be likely. The winds will be out of the southwest and shifting to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat will be moderate.

So it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. The chance for rain and storms will be along the coast too. So if you hear thunder, see lightning, be sure to get off the beaches and into a sturdy building.

Ocean water temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

