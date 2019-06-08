The Lark Street Business District is celebrating the opening of two new businesses.

Nicholas Warchol just opened Post Wine Bar at the site of the former Mio Posto Italian eatery. Warchol grew up in Albany and says he always had his eye on this location.

He wanted to make it feel more modern and reflective of the current Lark Street vibe.

"Lark Street, it's a lot of people who live in this neighborhood, who want to frequent the businesses in the neighborhood who want to frequent the businesses in the neighborhood, who want it right outside their doorstep, and it's also hard to park down here, so when you live in the neighborhood you stay in the neighborhood," said Warchol.

Another new addition to the neighborhood is Dominic's Caramella Candy and Coffee Shop. Started by another Albany native, they serve candy and coffee.

The shop opened up on Tulip Fest Weekend.