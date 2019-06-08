ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando Sunday.

Fresh off his trade trip to Israel, the governor will be in Orlando to present at the 21st Annual Family Cafe. Sunday's event is part of a weekend for information and networking among people with disabilities and/or special health care needs and their families.

This visit comes just a week before President Donald Trump's Orlando trip, where he's set to kick off his 2020 re-election campaign.

The state is always a key state during presidential elections and that will again be the case.

DeSantis has not confirmed if he'll join Trump in Orlando on June 18, although it would appear likely.