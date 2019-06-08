ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are facing charges after Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said they buried a body in a back yard in April.

Deputies: Man died of overdose, 2 others buried the dead man

Gregory Palermo, Donald Morrison facing charges

Deputies said they found the body of Brandon Boone buried at a home off Glasgow Avenue. Investigators said Boone died from an overdose.

Deputies arrested two people living at the home: 50-year-old Gregory Palermo and 61-year-old Donald Morrison. Authorities said they men likely wouldn't have had to face any charges if they called police.

"If there is an overdose death and you have drugs on you or in your house," explained Orange Co. Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joseph Covelli. "You are immune from prosecution when the police officers enter your house."

The suspects are facing charges of tampering with evidence, mishandling human remains and failure to report death.