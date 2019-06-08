NATIONWIDE - One ticket matching all six Mega Millions numbers was sold in California.

1 ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers

Jackpot was $530 million - or $345 million cash option

Check your numbers here

That ticket is worth about $530 million - or a cash option payout of $345.2 million.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 -- with a gold Mega Ball 2, contest officials announced early Saturday.

It is the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions drawings and the largest since last October, the organization said. That jackpot came in at $1.5 billion.

The Mega Millions lottery has players in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. And the winner is definitely lucky. After changing the number of balls drawn, the odds of winning the jackpot has gone from 1 in about 258 million to 1 in roughly 302 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday with a jackpot of about $40 million.