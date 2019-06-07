ORLANDO, Fla. — Failing to “tap off” a SunRail train could derail your finances.

Riders supposed to “tap on” and “tap off” with SunRail cards

Leniency ending for those who don’t “tap off”

Violators will be charged as if they rode to the end of the line

Riders are frequently reminded to use their credit-card-like SunCards to “tap on" before hopping on a train and to “tap off” when they depart. But failing to “tap off” could cost riders more than they expected when existing rules are fully enforced later this year.

For example, it costs an adult rider who gets on at DeBary $3 for a one-way, southbound trip to Sanford. But that same rider will pay $5 — the cost to ride to SunRail’s southernmost point, Poinciana — if they get off at Sanford without “tapping off.”

In other words, those who fail to tap off will be charged as though they rode to the end of the line.

Riders are supposed to tap their cards on free-standing devices called "validators" that are located next to automatic ticket-sales machines. When people and technology work properly together, validators accurately record trips along the north-south commuter-rail system, which has 16 stations between Volusia and Osceola counties.

But sometimes people forget to tap the validators or they don't see them. Others get frustrated when lines back up for validators and they're late for work or they just want to get home after a long day.

Missed taps make it more difficult to get accurate measurements of how many riders are using the 49-mile system between DeBary and Poinciana.

“In a perfect world, they would be exact. But there are some discrepancies. So we do want to understand what those discrepancies are,” Nicola Liquori, SunRail’s chief executive officer, said Thursday.

SunRail launched diesel-powered engines using existing tracks on May 1, 2014, opening a 32-mile system with 12 stations in three counties: Volusia, Seminole, and Orange. The system made 34 trips daily. Last summer, a southern expansion into Osceola County added four new stations: Poinciana, Kissimmee/Amtrak, Tupperware, and Meadow Woods. More than 1 million riders have used SunRail since it opened.

It makes 40 trips daily now.

“We have been encouraging to our customers to say 'tap on, tap off.' We’ve been friendly," Liquori added. "But now, we need to get a little more stringent with it because we do need to provide these system-generated reports, and we can’t do that if we’re not asking people to record their transaction every single time.”

Liquori and other experts who advise SunRail’s governing board are focused on nailing down every detail of the complicated system before the Florida Department of Transportation hands over the operation and maintenance costs to local governments on May 1, 2021.

Those experts, meeting Thursday as the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission Technical Advisory Committee, discussed enforcement of the tap-on, tap-off system, one of many details that need to be worked out before the handoff.

A public-awareness campaign will be developed and rolled out for SunRail riders before the rules are enforced, Liquori added. The SunRail staffers who are already physically located on platforms to help riders will reinforce the "tap on, tap off" message as they have done in the past.

The people who buy prepaid "stored value" SunCards at discounted rates for weekly, monthly, and annual periods for one, two, three, or four counties are most at risk for getting hit financially for failing to tap off. That's because SunRail can deduct the additional charge from those accounts.

SunRail offers weekly, monthly, and annual unlimited rides within one, two, three, or all four counties.

Someone can buy a pass for $56 per month for unlimited trips within one county. Similarly:

An unlimited pass for two counties is $84 per month;

An unlimited pass for three counties is $112 per month;

An unlimited pass for four counties is $84 per month.

When the tap-off policy is enforced, a person who buys an unlimited card for Volusia and Seminole but doesn't tap off in Seminole will be charged the full rate to Poinciana. If a person buys an $84 per month card for unlimited trips in Osceola and Orange but doesn't tap off, he or she will be charged as though they went to DeBary, the northernmost leg of SunRail.

"If they have a stored-value card, and we see the tap on and we don't see the tap off, yep, we have no other choice because we don't know where you got off. And you are going to get that maximum fare," Liquori said. "We have been lenient. We have not done that in the past and that's why I was saying we want to have some lead time with the public, because we want to let them to know this is what our fare policy has said. We've been accommodating, but we really need to start tightening that down a little bit."