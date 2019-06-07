ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and three others were injured Thursday night after a pickup truck overturned on State Road 429 in Winter Garden, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

1 killed, 3 injured in SR-429 crash in Winter Garden

Troopers say truck overturned, driver pronounced dead on scene

Conditions of the passengers not yet known

Lt. Kim Montes said the deadly crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. near West Colonial Drive.

According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck that overturned was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash on SR 429 near Story Rd. Working to get more details now. Traffic at a standstill. Drive safe out there. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/qBvy9erkk0 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) June 7, 2019

Three passengers in the vehicle were transported to Orlando Health. Their conditions are not yet known.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes of SR-429 while conducting its investigation.

No further details are available at this time. Spectrum News 13 will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.