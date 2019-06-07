ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A correctional officer was airlifted to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range Friday.

Correctional officer accidentally shoots self in leg

Shooting happened at Orange County Sheriff's gun range

The accidental shooting happened just before 11 a.m. during a practice session at the Orange County Sheriff's Office's firing range at 14500 Wewahootee Road.

The correctional officer was shot in the leg. He was conscious and alert when he was airlifted, Orange County Corrections said in a news release.

No other details have been released.