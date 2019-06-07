KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hot temperatures are here to stay in Florida, but thankfully new attraction Island H2O Live! Water Park in Kissimmee is here to cool us down.

Here’s what you need to know before visiting the new attraction:

1) Location

The Kissimmee destination is located within the new Margaritaville Resort community on US-192.

2) Wristband system

The guest experience is enhanced by a wristband system. It’s called Vantage.

Before guests arrive, they download the H2O Live! app. Once inside the park, they sync the app to their wristbands and “check in” at various locations throughout the park.

The more tags, the more points. A scanner on certain slides, for example, will read their wristband and automatically play songs and lighting effects from previously established selections.

3) Themes

The water park has nearly 20 social media-themed water attractions.

4) Food and drinks

Food & drink joints include: Megabytes, Apps & Eats, and Tag Shack (a social shack of libations and cheer).

5) Preview days

Island H2O Live! is open for preview days June 5 – June 20, 2019. During this period, tickets are discounted $5.

Preview Day Prices are: Adult - $44.99, Under 48" - $37.99, Senior (62+) - $37.99.

During Preview Days, annual passes are at a reduced price of $69.99 + tax.