PORT CANAVERAL — Passengers on a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship, who arrived back to Port Canaveral on Friday morning, are not happy after a stop in Cuba was canceled.

Norwegian Cruise Line decided to turn around after restrictions

Cruise line will offer some form of compensations for passengers

Norwegian Cruise Line made the decision after the Trump administration announced new travel restrictions to cut off money to the island's communist government.

With nearly 2,000 passengers on board, the Norwegian Sun left Monday on a week-long voyage with planned stops in Key West and Havana.

On Tuesday, the White House announced it was banning cruise ships from making stops in Cuba.

The cruise lines scrambled and a Wednesday stop in Havana for the Norwegian Sun was rerouted, instead the ship went to the Bahamas.

Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba began in 2016, after then President Barack Obama lifted restrictions on the island.

The Norwegian Sun made its first sailing to Cuba from Port Canaveral in May 2018.

President Donald Trump put some of those restrictions back in place this week, concerned about Cuba's role in destabilizing other countries in the Western Hemisphere, like Venezuela.

On Twitter, passengers expressed frustration.

