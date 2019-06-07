ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of seven strangers are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a man who crashed his pickup truck into an Orlando-area retention pond Friday morning.



7 strangers jump in retention pond to save driver

Orlando Fire Rescue units responded in 4 minutes

Bystander: "I just planned it and jumped in the water"

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday on Semoran Boulevard near Lee Vista Boulevard.



Witnesses say the driver was going southbound toward Orlando International Airport when he suddenly crossed all six lanes of traffic before crashing into the retention pond next to the Cracker Barrel restaurant.



"We heard a bang and then everyone started walking over," Willie Rivera said.



Rivera and some friends were getting ready for a morning bike ride Friday when he and cyclist Steven Batista, a trauma nurse, jumped into action.



Eyewitness video shows the pair among seven people in the water pulling the driver from his truck and then onto the shore.



"When we noticed they couldn’t pull him out, him and I just planned it and jumped in the water and helped them," Rivera said. "(We) took his belt off, tied it around his chest and arm, and we just basically pulled him out."



The eyewitness video shows the seven strangers working in tandem to rescue the man.



Orlando Fire Rescue responded to the scene within four minutes.



"They put aside their own safety and entered the water for the safety of someone else they don’t know, and that’s exactly what our first responders do everyday, so we applaud them for their efforts and glad it came out," said Aaron Rhodes, Special Operations District Chief for Orlando Fire Rescue.



Rhodes said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital and was alert and conscious.