BREVARD COUNTY

Oviedo Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard

Carnival games, inflatables, live entertainment and food trucks will keep guests entertained leading up to the firework display at 9 p.m.

4th of July Firecracker 5k

Thursday, July 4 at 7 a.m.

Front Street Park, 2205 South Front Street

The first race in the Running Zone Foundation Race Series will start at the Front Street Civic Center and head across the Melbourne Causeway. Special awards will be given out to three top local heroes in military, police and fire departments.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Fireworks in the Park

Wednesday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Avenue

The fun begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. New to the event this year is a patriotic ceremony at 7 p.m. This will include Honor Guard and Band, the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Declaration of Independence.

LAKE COUNTY

Mount Dora's Freedom on the Waterfront Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 S Donnelly Street

Live music from Alexis Gomez from Season 14 of American Idol will start at 5 p.m., fireworks will launch over the water at Evans Park at 9:20 p.m. This event is free and will also include a KidsZone and food trucks.

Mount Dora's Annual 4th of July Traditional Parade

Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Mount Dora

The parade will begin at 7th Ave. on Donnelly Street with an interactive patriotic celebration. Grab a curbside seat and watch the parade at 10 a.m.

The City of Leesburg’s 4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront

Thursday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Leesburg Lakefront, 201 E Dixie Avenue

The free and fun-filled 4th of July celebration at The Lakefront (Venetian Gardens) begins with the opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Lightning Baseball Game. Entertainment will include a concert at 7 p.m. by The Wildflowers, America’s best Tom Petty tribute band.

The City of Clermont's 4th of July Red, White and BOOM!

Thursday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street

Fireworks will be staged over Lake Minneola and live music by “SWITCH” Back to the 80’s.

MARION COUNTY

JCI Ocala Jaycees 50th Annual God & Country Day

Thursday, July 4 at 2 p.m.

Golden Ocala Property, 7340 US-27

The 50th annual God & Country Day festival will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the fireworks end. Old fashioned kid games, train rides and inflatables will be available with entertainment to be announced at a later date. There will be a parking fee of $5.

Patriotic Celebration

Thursday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m.

The Town Square, Circle Square Commons, 8405 SW 80th Street

Residents of On Top of the World and Stone Creek must provide their valid resident ID and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Entertainment will be provided by Never Never Band, Second Slice and I-4 Band.

ORANGE COUNTY

Light Up I-Drive

Thursday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

ICON Park, International Drive

A patriotic pyrotechnic display and light show on The Wheel will take place both Thursday and Friday to celebrate the holiday. There will be live entertainment, stilt walkers, hot dog, pie and wing eating contests. Admittance to the event is free with the purhcase of a ticket to The Wheel.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Thursday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Lake Eola Park, Downtown Orlando

Activities, food vendors and live music will begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks will launch at 9:15 p.m. This event is free.

City of Winter Park's 24th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Central Park, Winter Park

Artist and Orlando native, Sean Holcomb will perform after opening remarks from Mayor Steve Leary. The Electric Utility Department will sponsor free hot dogs, watermelon and water while supplies last. There will also be additional food items available for purchase.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Stars and Stripes 4th of July 2019 Celebration

Thursday, July 4 at 3 p.m.

St. Cloud Lakefront

Hosted by the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, the event will close with its firework display.

Star Spangled Spectacular

Thursday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Celebration, Florida

The parade kicks off the day at 9 a.m. however the other events begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks will launch at 9:15 p.m.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Red, Hot, and Boom

Wednesday, July 3 at 4 p.m.

Crane’s Roost Park, Altamonte Springs, 274 Cranes Roost Boulevard

This year’s lineup includes lovelytheband, Dean Lewis, Mabel, Ally Brooke, Madison Beet, Asher Angel and Max.

Star Spangled Sanford

Thursday, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Fort Mellon Park, Sanford

Live music and play areas for children will be available from 4 p.m. leading up to the firework display at 9:15 p.m.

SUMTER COUNTY

Happy Birthday America Festival & Celebration

Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road

Live music, dessert trucks and water slides will all be available at Wildwood Community Center. Both parking and admission are free.

Patriotic Family Fun Day

Friday, July 5 at 4 p.m.

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 7200 CR 603

An old-fashioned fourth of July celebration that will include games, contests, ice cream and a pet parade. This event is free and runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

4th of July Spectacular

Thursday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m.

City Center Municipal Complex, 1000 City Center Circle

With two kid’s zones this yet (one dry and one wet) there will also be roaming entertainment, a live band on stage and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Riverside Park Fireworks Show

Thursday, July 4

Riverside Park

The day begins with a free family fishing tournament at 9 a.m. and concludes with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Food trucks and concerts will take place throughout the afternoon.

5th Annual Firecracker Festival

Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Earl Brown Park, 750 S Alabama Avenue

The event will feature food trucks, a pie-eating contest and a kid's zone. Bay Kings Band will also provide a free concert at 7 p.m. with the fireworks display taking place just after 9 p.m.