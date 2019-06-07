WASHINGTON — Florida’s two U.S. senators are supporting President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on all imports from Mexico, despite a revolt brewing within the Republican Party.

Both Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott emphasize they don’t like increasing taxes, but they feel the President doesn’t have any other option in addressing migration between the two countries.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Sen. Scott (R-Florida) said he will not be joining other members of his party seeking to block the President’s plan to impose five percent taxes on Mexican imports next week.

He says he doesn’t believe it will motivate Mexico to act.

“We have a crisis on our border, let’s remember why this is happening. I don’t like it. Any money we collect we ought to give back to our taxpayers,” Scott said.

Scott said the U.S. should impose a tax cut identical to the cost of tariffs to help consumers.

While the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that a five percent tax could add $376 million to the cost of goods in Florida , Sen. Rubio (R-Florida) is also standing by the President, acknowledging in a tweet he doesn’t want to see a tax increase but questioning what alternatives are left.

Other Republicans are concerned.

“There’s a lot of flooding in my district right now, so to open up a second front is the wrong answer at this point. Also to link a non-trade issue with a trade hammer isn't the right way to go,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois).

While farmers across the country brace for the impact of this trade spat, it may help some tomato growers in Florida. If the tariffs go into effect, they could get more for their fruit. Florida growers have continually complained Mexican tomato producers charge below fair prices, making it difficult for them to compete.

"Mexico could be a good partner. They have elected not to be a good partner. So, the reason the President is doing this is to make sure Mexico becomes a better partner,” Scott said.

With just four days until these tariffs are set to go into effect, Senate Republicans are threatening to vote against the measure with a veto proof majority, but Florida’s two Senators aren’t likely to join in that effort.