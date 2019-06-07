DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday afternoon, hundreds gathered at First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, raising their voices to celebrate the life of Volusia County Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike Sunday.

Here’s are five things to know about the celebration of Scofield’s life:

1) A lifetime of service

Scofield was a Navy veteran who then transitioned to law enforcement. Scofield was with the Volusia County Sheriff’s office for 24 years.

“He was fearless, dedicated, it’s a great loss to each and every one of us. And there’s one thing about it, we will never forget our friend Frank,” said Ben Johnson, former Sheriff of Volusia County.

2) His family

Scofield is survived by his wife of 28 years, a daughter, a son, a stepson and several grandchildren.

“We enjoyed being with Frank on his journey throughout life, and we know that finished it successfully in the arms of his redeemer,” said Adam Scofield, his son.

3) Remembering a friend

Many speaking at the celebration of life remembered Scofield for his caring personality and willingness to always be a friend.

“There was just something about him when you shook his hand you, you knew he was your friend,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

4) Helping others

At the celebration of life, attendees had the chance to donate to causes that meant a lot to Scofield. Those included the Tour de Force 9/11 memorial ride and the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches.

5) Leaving a legacy

According to Chitwood, there are discussions about how to permanently memorialize Scofield in Volusia County. They may name the area where the VCSO’s boats are stored after him, or name reefs that are to be created offshore after him.