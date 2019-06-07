ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a home in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies haave arrested Gregory Palermo and Donald Lee Morrison in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brandon Boone, whose body was found April 14 on Glasgow Avenue.

According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, the two men are facing the following charges:

  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Mishandling of dead human remains
  • Failure to report death

Homicide Sgt. Joe Covelli spoke Friday afternoon on the investigation into the death of Boone. He said agents and narcotics units at some point "received information" that someone had suffered an overdose at the home and that a body had been buried.

Covelli said Boone's body was found buried 9 to 10 feet deep. He said a toxicology report that came back May 20 indicated that Boone had died of acute fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.