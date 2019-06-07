ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a home in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood.
- Men arrested in connection with body found in Dr. Phillips
- Men charged with tampering with evidence, mishandling remains
- Brandon Boone was found buried in backyard on April 14
- RELATED: Deputies ID Body Found Buried in Orlando-Area Backyard
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies haave arrested Gregory Palermo and Donald Lee Morrison in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brandon Boone, whose body was found April 14 on Glasgow Avenue.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, the two men are facing the following charges:
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Mishandling of dead human remains
- Failure to report death
Homicide Sgt. Joe Covelli spoke Friday afternoon on the investigation into the death of Boone. He said agents and narcotics units at some point "received information" that someone had suffered an overdose at the home and that a body had been buried.
Homicide Sergeant Joe Covelli discusses the investigation into the death of Brandon Boone. Mr. Boone was found buried in the back yard of a home in Glasgow Av. on April 14th. pic.twitter.com/uunvlQAZjp— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 7, 2019
Covelli said Boone's body was found buried 9 to 10 feet deep. He said a toxicology report that came back May 20 indicated that Boone had died of acute fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.