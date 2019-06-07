ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a home in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood.

Men arrested in connection with body found in Dr. Phillips

Men charged with tampering with evidence, mishandling remains

Brandon Boone was found buried in backyard on April 14

RELATED: Deputies ID Body Found Buried in Orlando-Area Backyard

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies haave arrested Gregory Palermo and Donald Lee Morrison in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brandon Boone, whose body was found April 14 on Glasgow Avenue.

According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, the two men are facing the following charges:

Tampering with physical evidence

Mishandling of dead human remains

Failure to report death

Homicide Sgt. Joe Covelli spoke Friday afternoon on the investigation into the death of Boone. He said agents and narcotics units at some point "received information" that someone had suffered an overdose at the home and that a body had been buried.

Homicide Sergeant Joe Covelli discusses the investigation into the death of Brandon Boone. Mr. Boone was found buried in the back yard of a home in Glasgow Av. on April 14th. pic.twitter.com/uunvlQAZjp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 7, 2019

Covelli said Boone's body was found buried 9 to 10 feet deep. He said a toxicology report that came back May 20 indicated that Boone had died of acute fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.