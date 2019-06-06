MELBOURNE, Fla — A man who had overdosed was left behind in a parking lot in West Melbourne.

Bystander was asked to take over CPR

Police used Narcan to stabilize man

Police say two people pulled another man out of their car in the parking lot of a Publix on New Haven Road. They began CPR but asked a bystander to take over, and then drove away.

Officers were able to give the man Narcan to stabilize him.

"It's not the best idea to drop somebody in the parking lot. But because aid was rendered, and continued to be rendered, they did what they could possibly do at that time," said Sgt. Michelle Page with West Melbourne Police Department.

Police say it's important to take an overdosing person to a hospital, fire or police station.

Investigators still want to talk to the people involved.

No charges are being filed at this time.