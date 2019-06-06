KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into fight at a Kissimmee Miller's Ale House in which a man who was punched was left "clinically brain dead."

The fight happened Tuesday night at the restaurant location at 8123 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, investigators said in a news release.

Deputies who were called out to the restaurant arrived to find an unconscious man. Witnesses told them that the man had been punched by another man, and he fell backward, hitting his head, deputies said.

Osceola County Fire Rescue airlifted the 51-year-old unconscious man to Osceola Regional Medical Center . An arrest report said a neurologist at the hospital determined that the injured man was "clinically brain dead," and there was nothing they could do for him.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Srinivasan and his family. We are assisting the sheriff’s department in any way we can and defer all questions to them while their investigation is underway," said a statement by Jim Kuehnhold, the executive VP of operations at Miller’s Ale House.

Benjamin Hernandez Jr., 28, of Sebring has been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Hernandez was booked into jail early Wednesday but has bonded out.