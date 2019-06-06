PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Dozens of homes will be built in what is being called one of the largest Habitat for Humanity projects in Pinellas County.

7-acres in Pinellas Park to become future site of Tellor Estates

Habitat for Humanity to build a 75-home community

Organization says it's the largest project to be done in the area

About seven acres in Pinellas Park will be the future site of Tellor Estates — a 75-home community built by Habitat for Humanity.

The organization works with low and moderate income families and helps them become homeowners through various programs, classes, and sweat equity hours building homes.

Habitat for Humanity said it was fortunate to purchase the property for a couple million dollars last June, and considering the need for affordable housing in Pinellas County, they've already found plenty of families interested in living there.

Tiffany Brown and her kids will be one of the first Tellor Estates residents. She said without Habitat, she never wouuld've been able to become a homeowner.

"It's been a life changing event, just going through Habitat I wasn't educated about what they offer, and the classes and the people you meet, and the motivation and the push to get this home. The team that's behind you, pushing you to this right here, being able to be here today, being able to stand on this ground and see the future, it's been great," Brown said.

The first dozen homes should be finished by November of this year. Habitat said the entire community will take about three years to complete.