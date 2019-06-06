A Buffalo lot could soon be the site of a new golf course designed by pro Golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Local group Nicklaus-Olmsted Buffalo is pushing to move the course at South Park.

The group released a sneak peek of what the new course could look like.

Nicklaus-Olmsted Chairman Kevin Gaughan said the redesigned South Park would restore the parks' original Arboretum.

It would also include an education center for Buffalo students to learn vocational skills like conservation, botany and course maintenance.

Nicklaus-Olmsted plans to host public forums about possible changes as it raises money for the projected $32 million project.

"From Western New Yorkers, we're just looking for an expression of support and a modest amount of money and that'll trigger the national funds we're pursuing," Gaughan said.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will have to approve the project before any work begins.