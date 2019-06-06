NATIONWIDE — Drone deliveries will finally happen within months, according to Amazon.

Yes, we've heard that before, specifically in 2013. The company actually began testing drones making deliveries in the U.K. in 2016.

What's changed since then? Technology's improved, for starters.

But even with the tech improved, major obstacles remain before we here in the U.S. will see drones delivering our orders: namely, FAA regulations.

