It was this day 75 years ago that Allied forces turned the tide of World War II against the Nazis as they stormed Normandy. And now, world leaders are in France Thursday morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are marking the day and the sacrifice of thousands of troops to help defeat the Nazi's and liberate France.

In addition, one leader — from Florida — made the trip to France on D-Day as a part of his family's history.

History's largest seaborne invasion began 75 years ago on the beaches of Normandy, France, signaling the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

About 160,000 troops from the U.S., Canada and England risked everything for the world's freedom.

And U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's father, Orba Scott, was one of those troops on D-Day.

Orba Scott was one of the thousands who risked everything during the D-Day invasion. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Orba Scott's son)

"Seventeen percent of my father's company died. He was in the 82nd Airborne. They parachuted in, early that morning, at night, and of course they were being shot at as they were landing, and they had to take the town of Sainte-Mère-Église," Scott said.

Trump and representatives from 15 other countries are signing a joint proclamation of their shared responsibility to never repeat the unimaginable horror of World War II.

They are also joined with 35 still living D-Day veterans in thanking them, and those who have passed away, for their service for the world.

Orba Scott has since passed away, but his son traveled to Normandy to be there Thursday to honor those who sacrificed so much for so many.

"He wouldn't talk about what happened, as a member of the 82nd Airborne that much. I tired to talk to my daughters about it, but he was proud of his service but I'm sure it was a very difficult time for him," the senator said.

The 82nd Airborne members of that division flew on a C-47. Now called the Tico Belle, it is on display at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum in Titusville on Thursday, from 8 a.m. until noon to commemorate D-Day.