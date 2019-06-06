FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — As construction on State Road A1A along Flagler Beach continues into its busy season, the road work creating problems for some business owners.

Business owners say A1A road work negatively affecting business

The $22.4 million project aims to improve drainage and utilities

Visit Florida to host free marketing workshop for those losing business

More Flagler County headlines

George Gunn. the co-owner of The Net by George, has one of his restaurant's entrances completely blocked by the construction, which he said is keeping customers away.

Spectrum News 13’s Nicole Griffin spoke to some who say the project is putting their livelihood at risk.

‘’We’re trying to be patient with them and see it through, but it is frustrating,” Gunn said.

The $22.4 million project, which aims to improve drainage and utilities, as well as shift the road slightly after the hurricanes, has been going on since early February.

Since then, Gunn claims it has been costing him 25 percent of his sales.

“Twenty-five is a lot, and the same percent we are losing, it's the same percent our waitresses are losing, and we still have payroll, electric, (and) all our normal utility bills that come very month,” he said.

Down the road at Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill, they’re experiencing the same problem.

“I mean we’ve been growing 30 percent every single year, but the past three years it was hurricane, hurricane, and now we’ve got an act of government, which hey, they are here to fix the road, god bless. We need it done as soon as possible,” said the owner Johnny Lulgjuraj.

While there are posted detours to direct customers to the businesses, the Flagler Chamber of Commerce believes the road work is scaring visitors off.

“I think people are just a little hesitant of coming because they think the detours are a hassle, and they’ve suffered a lot,” said President Jorge Gutierrez.

However, they’re still hoping upcoming summer crowds will help them through the hard times. Construction is expected to finish in November.

“Get to Flagler Beach, come on by, businesses are open. and the detours are not hard to get through,” said Lulgjuraj.

According to the Department of Transportation, construction is on time and is slated to end on November 30. However, if the contractor is done by Sept 30, there is a $1.5 million bonus.

If they don’t finish by November 30, the contractor risks losing $25,000 per day.

In the meantime, Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches are teaming up with Visit Florida to host a free tourism marketing workshop for businesses that are losing business from this construction. That is happening at 1:30 p.m. on June 11 in Flagler Beach City Hall.