DUNEDIN, Fla. — New buses are on their way to Dunedin — driver not included.

Dunedin to roll out driverless buses

15 seat vans go 16 miles per hour

Buses to have an operator on board

Dunedin is the latest city to approve the testing of driverless buses for public transportation purposes.

It’s part of a grant funded with the Pinellas Suncoast Transportation Authority, and will come at no cost to taxpayers.

The 15 seat vans go no more than 16 miles per hour, according to Navya, the French company that manufactures the vans.

Economic Development Director Robert Ironsmith says the buses will always have an operator on board, so safety isn't an issue.

And, he adds, it will be more convenient too.

“So I think this being new, novel is pretty neat. And this will have closer pick up times, so what they call headways, we’re looking at every ten minutes on this. Which is something we don’t have with public transportation right now,” said Ironsmith.

The vans will run up and down Main Street, from the hospital to the marina.

Dunedin is the latest city to approve this, and we will likely start seeing the vans there in about a year.

We will also see these vehicles in St. Pete and Clearwater, but a spokesperson with PTSA said it likely won’t launch for another six months.